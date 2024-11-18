Suburban woman who attacked couple over pro-Palestine hoodie charged with hate crime

The Brief A woman was arrested for a hate crime after she allegedly attacked a couple wearing clothing with the word "Palestine" at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove. Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, of Darien, was charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct. The victim, Waseem Zahran, reported that the woman verbally abused and physically attacked him and his pregnant wife.



A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a couple wearing clothing with the word "Palestine" at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, was charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the restaurant on Saturday around noon after reports of a disturbance. According to authorities, Szustakiewicz became verbally abusive and physically aggressive towards the couple because of their clothing. She left the scene before officers arrived.

Waseem Zahran told Fox 32 that he was slapped after Szustakiewicz tried to throw hot coffee on him and his pregnant wife.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz

"She started saying how 'it's my land' - about Palestine - ‘not your land. This is America. You can't wear that hoodie,'" Zahran said.

The incident was caught on video and is about a minute-long. The 25-year-old told Fox 32 the verbal and physical attack was completely unprovoked.

Prosecutors said Szustakiewicz tired to hit the cell phone out of the hands of the woman recording the incident.

"I did everything I could to not touch her because I knew as soon as I did anything, it would be the roles would be reversed. It would be she's the victim and the strong, brown, handsome man attacked like a young poor lady, and I didn't want the story to be reversed. And she gets away with what she did," he said.

Customers didn't step in. Some of them never even looked up.

"Right after the incident happened, the Panera Bread workers went to her and comforted her and took her behind the counter and kind of like listened to her side of the story, helped clean her up," Zahran said.

Featured article

Now, the fallout continues online. Zahran said he’s facing death threats, with messages wishing harm on his family.

"I received death threats, saying how like, ‘I hope your baby dies’ and ‘I hope your wife gets deported when Trump is back,’" Zahran said. "It honestly just shows how our society is right now."

Zahran said Panera workers did eventually come to his aid.

Panera Bread released a statement about the incident Sunday night.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that happened in our bakery-cafe, and we are working with our team to look into this matter. Panera seeks to foster a warm and welcoming environment for all," the statement said.

Szustakiewicz was arrested at her home in Darien on Sunday and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. She was released from custody and was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victims and may not enter the Panera Bread where the incident allegedly occurred.