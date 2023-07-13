Attempted murder charge filed against man in violent West Pullman robbery

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection to a robbery and a shooting on July 4th in the West Pullman neighborhood

Martel Erving, 41, is accused of approaching a 25-year-old man who was inside a vehicle, demanding his belongings and shooting him around 7:50 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

The victim was struck in the "facial area" and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Erving was arrested Tuesday in the 8500 block of South Crandon Avenue, the same block as his residence.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, all felonies.

Erving is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.