Attempted burglary reported at Goose Island dealership

Three people broke into a car dealership in Goose Island Friday morning on the North Side.

Just before 3 a.m., three males broke out the rear door window of a dealership in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They gained entry but fled after encountering cleaning personnel inside the building, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.