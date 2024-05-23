Boy, 16, charged in attempted carjacking in East Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was charged after allegedly trying to carjack a woman, damaging a car and threatening two other people Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was accused of entering a 50-year-old woman's car and trying to take it by force on May 12 in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, according to police.

The 16-year-old then threatened a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at gunpoint before damaging a 28-year-old woman's car.

The teen was arrested around 8 a.m. in Humboldt Park. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking, unlawful vehicular invasion and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon under 21 years old, all felonies.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage to property of under $500.

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.