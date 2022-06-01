Attempted murder and drug charges filed after McHenry County road rage shooting

article

Two men are facing charges after an April road rage shooting in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office were searching for two suspects after they discovered shots were fired from one vehicle at another car around 12:30 p.m. April 24 in the 800 block of Black Partridge Road. The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators identified the two suspects as 26-year-old Juan Colon and 35-year-old Joseph Crisara III.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Crisara was arrested five days later at his residence in the 300 block of Tulip Circle in Island Lake. He was found with "a large amount of narcotics," officials said.

Colon, of Waukegan, was arrested last week in Lake County. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated discharged of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was ordered held without bond.

Crisara was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis; unlawful possession of cannabis, obstructing justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Advertisement

Crisara was ordered held on a $20,000 bond.