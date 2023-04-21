Attempted murder charge filed against man in South Chicago stabbing

article

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that critically wounded a man last March in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Raymond Green, 35, is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old man several times on March 31 in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to police.

Green was arrested Wednesday one block south of where the stabbing took place.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.