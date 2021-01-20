Attempted murder charge filed against man wounded in shootout with police

article

An attempted murder charge was filed against a man wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers during a traffic stop in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Tarmin Harris also faces two counts of aggravated assault to an officer and a count of armed habitual criminal, Chicago police announced Wednesday.

Harris, 30, ran from officers Monday night after police pulled over his car in the 3800 block of West Polk Street, police said.

While officers chased him, Harris allegedly fired shots at the officers, police said. Officers returned fire and struck him, according to police, who said they recovered three guns from Harris.

Harris was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

The driver and another passenger from the car ran from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Harris’ bond hearing was scheduled for later Wednesday.