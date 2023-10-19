Attempted murder charges filed in connection to Gresham shooting

article

Charges were filed against a Chicago man after he shot and seriously wounded a victim during a fight in Gresham last week.

David McClure, 43, was arrested Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111 Street in connection to a shooting on Oct. 11.

Police say McClure got into a fight with a 23-year-old man in the 8500 block of South Racine Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

McClure pulled a gun and shot the victim who was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.