Attempted purse snatching reported in La Grange

Police are warning residents after a teen in a moving car tried to snatch a purse from a woman Friday in suburban La Grange.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the area of Madison and Hilgrove avenues for reports of an attempted purse snatching, La Grange police said.

A woman told investigators she was walking while carrying her purse under her arm when she felt a push on her purse from behind, police said.

The woman turned around and saw a teen leaning out the passenger window of a car with his arms outstretched grabbing at her purse, police said.

The woman realized what he was trying to do and told the teen to leave, police said. The car fled and was later spotted in the area.

No injuries were reported and no items were taken, police said.

The vehicle was described as a gray or black Chrysler 200 with Indiana license plate K628683. It was occupied by three males and driven by a female.

Police said the Chrysler has been linked to other incidents in the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Grange police at 708-579-2333.