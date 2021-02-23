Attempted robberies reported at Lawndale, Little Village drive-thrus: police

Police are warning businesses in Lawndale and Little Village of a pair of attempted robberies reported recently on the West and Southwest sides.

In both cases, a man ordered food at a drive-thru window, pulled out a gun and demanded cash, Chicago police said.

The incidents both happened Feb. 13, one at 12:50 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road and the other at 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

In one case, the employee told the man she couldn’t open the register, police said. In the other, the man gave the employee $2 and tried to open the drive-thru window once the register was open.

The man was unsuccessful in both attempts and drove off in an orange SUV, likely a KIA Sportage, police said.

He was described as 20 to 30 years old and 150-200 pounds. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.