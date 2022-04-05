Ben Crump: Teen's death on Orlando FreeFall 'worst tragedy captured on video' since George Floyd

article

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell off a drop tower ride at ICON Park in March and died, visited the amusement park Tuesday morning in Orlando, Florida.

Crump was seen talking with various people – presumably inspectors – near the ride. At one point, someone was seen measuring each of the seats, which along with size, weight restrictions, and restraints have become focal points of the investigation from outside experts, lawmakers, and officials into the teen's death.

"We are doing a thorough investigation into the tragic killing of this 14-year-old child who should have never been killed. We believe this was completely preventable," Crump told reporters in brief remarks.

Asked if there was anything that stood out to him during his investigation, Crump reiterated that he and his team were doing a thorough investigation and that they believed the teen's death was preventable.

"Other than George Floyd's tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I've ever seen," he said. Crump walked to his car and did not answer any further questions.

Sampson, who is from St. Louis, Missouri, was visiting Orlando with another family, as part of a football program, according to his dad. He and his friends went to ICON Park to ride the Orlando FreeFall, which opened in December 2021 and was billed as the world's tallest drop tower ride.

The ride takes people some 400 feet into the air, briefly tilts them forward, and then freefalls at speeds up to 75 mph back down. As the ride was on its way down, the magnets engaged to presumably slow the fall, and Sampson fell off the ride and onto the ground. He died at the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Tyre Sampson, 14, is pictured in a provided family photo.

Orlando FreeFall has been closed since March 24. Barricades have since been placed around the attraction while the investigation is conducted.

The ride is owned by The Slingshot Group, which also owns Orlando Slingshot at ICON Park, the Orlando Starflyer and other rides in Daytona, Panama, and Kissimmee. The Orlando Slingshot ride has also been temporarily closed since the FreeFall incident.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state agency in charge of inspecting attractions and rides at smaller amusement parks around the state, is investigating what happened.

It's not known when the investigation will be completed. The agency has hired a forensic engineering firm to assist with the investigation.

