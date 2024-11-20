Auburn Gresham murder: Chicago police searching for gas station gunmen

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a deadly shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 17, around 7:59 a.m., in the 8600 block of South Morgan Street. Investigators say the suspects exited a black Nissan vehicle and approached the victim before firing several shots.

The suspects were described as two men wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.

Two suspects wanted in South Side murder | CPD