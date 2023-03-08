Auburn Gresham shooting: Teen boy shot in chest while walking on sidewalk

A 15-year-old boy walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night was shot in the chest and critically wounded.

Around 6:24 p.m., police say the teenage victim was walking on the sidewalk with another male in the 7700 block of S. Bishop St. when shots were fired.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer's Children Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.