Chicago crash: Woman, 22, hurt after hit-and-run on South Side, police say

A 22-year-old woman was hit and injured in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 8100 block of S. Halsted Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A white SUV was traveling northbound on Halsted and hit the woman, who was crossing the street, police said.

The woman had a shoulder injury and cuts to her body.

She was taken to Christ Hospital and listed in fair condition.

The unidentified driver did not stop after hitting the woman and fled the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the crash.

Area detectives are investigating.