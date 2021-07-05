Aurora 4th of July parade celebrates health care workers, graduates

This year's Independence Day parade in Aurora celebrated the contributions of health care workers in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the city also saluted high school graduates from the class of 2020 and 2021.

Due to the pandemic, those graduates sacrificed traditional senior year activities.

In addition, the parade featured 60 groups, including veteran organizations and an American flag that stretched the width of the street.