Aurora unveils new state-of-the-art 911 center aimed at faster response times

Officials in Aurora unveiled the city's new, state-of-the-art 911 center on Thursday, aiming to achieve faster response times.

Mayor Richard Irvin, joined by Aurora's 911 supervisor and chiefs of police and fire, cut the ribbon this morning to mark the center's opening.

One of the key features of the new center is a video wall for monitoring feeds, a dashboard, ShotSpotter, and more.

Fun fact: 911 dispatchers in Illinois are considered first responders due to a state law that took effect last year.

"This new center not only provides us with new equipment but it also gives us better collaboration with the city and regional partners that we were not able to have before. For example, we are now more connected with our own department's Critical Incident Intelligence Center, 'KICK,' which allows us for real-time intelligence during crisis situations," said Jacqueline Hobday, Aurora Director of Emergency Communications.

Aurora's 911 center handles more than a quarter-million calls a year for police, fire, medical, and other city services.