Aurora police investigate 'active incident' downtown near public library

Aurora police were investigating an "active incident" downtown Saturday morning.

South River Street was closed between Benton Street and Downer Place as of 9 a.m.

Police say they are investigating outside the Aurora Public Library located at 101 South River Street.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes and avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.