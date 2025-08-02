Aurora building deemed safe after residents evacuated for partial collapse

The Brief Partial collapse & evacuation: Bricks fell from a building at 104 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora Saturday evening, prompting evacuation of nearby apartments and businesses. Residents return & road reopened: By Sunday afternoon, a structural engineer deemed the building safe; residents returned and eastbound traffic resumed on East Galena Boulevard. Cause unknown: The cause of the structural damage remains under investigation.



Residents and businesses were evacuated from a downtown Aurora building Saturday evening after part of it partially collapsed, according to the Aurora Police and Fire Departments.

As of Sunday afternoon, occupants were allowed back into the building after a structural engineer deemed it safe, officials said. The south side of East Galena Boulevard also reopened to eastbound traffic.

What we know:

Authorities said police responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to reports of bricks falling from a building at 104 E. Galena Blvd. onto sidewalks and roadways. Residents from 102 and 104 E. Galena Blvd. were evacuated as a precaution.

Police closed East Galena Boulevard between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue. Eleven apartments and two businesses were affected, and the Red Cross and Victim Services assisted displaced residents.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a structural engineer cleared the building for reentry. A scaffolding installation is scheduled for Monday.

Once that is complete, the north side of East Galena Boulevard will reopen, officials said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the structural damage to the buildings.