Aurora community gathers to discuss allowing legal marijuana

The Aurora community is fighting for and against recreational marijuana as legalization approaches in Illinois.

On Wednesday night, more than 100 residents filled the council chambers to debate the issue.

“It is definitely a gateway drug to heroin and other tough drugs,” one resident said.

“Holding on to weird, outdated puritanical beliefs from watching reefer madness one too many times isn’t going to stop anyone from using marijuana. Believe it or not, people are buying and using marijuana right now and the city isn't benefiting from it,” another resident responded.

The Aurora Planning Commission invited the public to speak about how the city should handle recreational marijuana. The commission is trying to decide whether or not and how to change the zoning ordinance that would allow recreational pot and cultivation businesses.

Statewide recreational marijuana will become legal on January 1. But municipalities are left to determine what is best for them.

A proposal in Aurora suggests recreational cannabis businesses not be within 500 feet of a school, onsite use is prohibited, and that the businesses must have a detailed security plan.

“If we allow selling recreational marijuana, we are sending a very dangerous and misleading message to our kids that using marijuana is not a maleficence, its acceptable and easily accessible,” one resident said.

The planning commission will make a recommendation, and then the issue goes to the zoning committee and finally the council towards the end of the month.

Next door, Naperville has banned sales of recreational weed but may bring up the issue to voters.