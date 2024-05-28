Aurora expands Crisis Intervention Unit for Mental Health Awareness Month

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Aurora is unveiling new offices for its Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) at the Aurora Police Department.

The new space aims to provide a collaborative and cohesive workspace for the unit's expanding services.

The CIU was conceived in 2019 and began operations in 2020. Since then, its services have significantly grown. Previously operating out of a small office, the CIU's new facility will house four police investigators, a police social work coordinator, and three police social workers.

These social workers accompany officers on 911 calls that require crisis intervention.

"We have a lot of individuals that experience mental health crises repeatedly. Many have no resources and often nowhere to go. Our program acts as a safety net, catching those who typically fall between the cracks and linking them to existing community resources," said Janeth Barba, CEO of the Family Services Association of Greater Elgin.

The CIU also focuses on post-crisis case management, assisting community members with their next steps toward recovery.