Aurora extends schedule for mass vaccination sites

The city of Aurora said it will add more days to the COVID mass vaccination site near Chicago Premium Outlets.

Starting on Jan. 3, the site will be open six days a week, up from the current four days a week.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state is more than doubling personnel to give out shots to tens of thousands more people each day, as Omicron increases demand.

"To get more shots in arms, we are coordinating with local health departments, expanding capacity by assisting them with surge staffing to help administer the vaccinations," said Pritzker.

The state also will expand community based testing sites. Starting Jan. 3, they’ll begin operating six days a week, instead of four. This comes as Illinois' top doctor says we’re seeing the biggest surge in cases yet, and more worrying, hospitalizations keep trending up.

"It continues to be the case that vast, vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated. COVID can be prevented through vaccination," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director.