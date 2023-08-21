Aurora homicide: 19-year-old dies after being found shot in crashed car

A man died after police found him shot several times in a crashed car Sunday evening in Aurora.

Aurora police responded to a report of a vehicle crash around 7:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Glen Circle where they found a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds inside the crashed car.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital where he died a short time later, according to police. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Aurora police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact APD at (63) 256-5500.