Aurora flags raised early despite orders to honor Charlie Kirk, citing solemnity of 9/11 tribute

Despite orders from President Trump and Illinois Governor JB Pirtzker, Aurora Mayor John Laesch ordered all flags on city property to be raised to full staff on Sept. 12, which was meant as a time to honor Charlie Kirk, a political activist who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

What we know:

American flags were flown at half-staff on Thursday to commemorate the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. A day later, Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 14 at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations, and throughout the United States as a mark of respect for Kirk.

Pritzker announced that all Illinois flags were to be flown at half-staff in honor of "victims of political violence" from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14, following the president's lead.

In a statement, Laesch said the City of Aurora joined the nation in lowering municipal flags to half-staff in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks. But on Friday, Sept. 12, the flags were returned to full staff.

"Our focus was on remembering the lives lost on September 11th," Mayor Laesch said in a statement. "On Friday, our flags were raised again as we moved forward, carrying with us the spirit and memory of those who died. I recognize that some employees and community members may not agree with this decision, but lowering the flag is a solemn act that carries great weight. The choice to do so should not be made cavalierly. Doing so diminishes the importance of the remembrance of tragedies like September 11, 2001."

In a statement from the city, Aurora said it stands against all forms of violence and is committed to promoting peace and safety for every resident.

In a Facebook post, the City of Aurora paid tribute to the lives lost on 9/11, saying "On this solemn day, we remember and honor the lives lost and the heroes who emerged from the tragedy of 9/11. Together, let us reflect, unite, and continue to spread love and compassion."