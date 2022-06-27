Aurora gang leader receives 55-year prison sentence after firing shots in direction of police car

article

An Aurora gang leader received a prison sentence of 55 years for a gun offense.

Andres Ramirez, Jr., 48, was found guilty in May of armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors stated that on March 19, 2020, Ramirez stepped out of a residence in the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Aurora, and fired eight shots from a handgun in the direction of a marked Aurora police car that was driving down the street.

One bullet struck a house, and another bullet struck a car that was parked in the street, prosecutors said.

No one was injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

At the time of the shooting, Ramirez was on parole for a 2003 offense for attempt first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison, and placed on three years of mandatory supervised release in 2017.

His sentence is 55 years for armed violence and 25 years for the aggravated discharge offense.

Ramirez receives credit for 827 days served in the Kane County jail.