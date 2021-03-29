Expand / Collapse search

Aurora gives away free food to 1,200 families at pop-up pantry

By
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

A thousand families get free food at pop-up giveaway in Aurora

The city of Aurora, with help from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, gave away food to a thousand families. Brittany Garzillo reports.

AURORA, Illinois - More than a thousand families were given a welcome supply of free food on Monday as Aurora worked with two food pantries to provide a pop-up giveaway.

About 1,200 families lined up hours before the event started at Phillips Park.

The food boxes were provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry through the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and included meat, dairy and produce. Families did not have to prove they needed it.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin celebrated his 51st birthday by volunteering at the event.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"There's no place that I'd rather be than here making sure that our residents of Aurora have the food they need during this pandemic," Irvin said. "We see the light at the end of this tunnel, we're almost through this. But we're not through it yet. And there's still food insecurities here as you can tell."

Tinley Park twins competing together in track at Chicago State

Mychah and Malachi Spells are twin brothers who are competing together in track at Chicago State University. Kaitlin Sharkey reports.