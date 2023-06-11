Aurora hosts 4th annual Pride Parade
article
AURORA, Illinois - Hundreds of people attended Aurora's fourth annual Pride Parade on Sunday.
70 groups marched in the parade in downtown Aurora, the city said.
Before the parade, New England Congregational Church hosted a free "Pride Cakes" pancake breakfast and community worship service in partnership with Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora and Universalist Unitarian Society of Geneva.
Aurora's first LGBTQ advisory board was established last year.