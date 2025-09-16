Aurora house fire response uncovers large weed grow operation, police say

The Brief Aurora police and firefighters discovered a cannabis grow operation while responding to a house fire on Saturday. Investigators seized 330 plants and nearly 52 pounds of weed from the home. The homeowner, 32-year-old Ryan Prey, faces multiple felony charges.



Aurora firefighters putting out a house fire over the weekend ended up uncovering a large illegal marijuana grow operation inside the home.

What we know:

Crews responded around 7:23 a.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Ashwood Lane for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters found small flames near the front entrance and siding damage from the heat, but the blaze was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

While investigating, firefighters noticed signs of a weed grow operation in the basement and alerted police. Officers conducted a sweep and confirmed many plants, grow lights, and modified electrical equipment.

Police detained the residents: 32-year-old Ryan Prey of Aurora, who owns the home, and his 20-year-old roommate. Prey also had facial injuries from an unrelated incident in Chicago earlier that day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ryan Prey | APD

Investigators obtained a search warrant later in the day, seizing 330 pot plants, 23,586 grams of weed (just under 52 pounds), drug packaging equipment, and several cellphones.

Charges

Kane County prosecutors charged Prey with three felonies:

Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis – More than 5,000 grams (Class X Felony)

Producing or Possessing More Than 200 Cannabis Plants (Class 1 Felony)

Possession of Cannabis – More than 5,000 grams (Class 1 Felony)

The roommate was released without charges.

What they're saying:

"This case shows how routine calls for service can uncover far more serious threats," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "I want to commend both our officers and firefighters for working together to not only stop a fire from spreading, but also to safely dismantle a large-scale illegal operation that posed a risk to the entire area."

What's next:

Aurora police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.