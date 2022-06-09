Aurora kids younger than 18 can receive free meals this summer, city says

The city of Aurora recently announced that children in the western suburb will have access to free, nutritious meals all summer long.

Children who are 18-year-old or younger are eligible to receive the free meals. The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and its "Meals on the Move" program.

The free meals will be given out each weekday at four Aurora parks from June 6 to August 12. The meals must be eaten on site.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena Blvd.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Blackhawk Park, New York St. and Blackhawk St.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Greene Field Park, 630 N. Russell Ave.

In addition, Meals on the Move includes the Friday Fresh Market, where take-home lunches for Saturday and Sunday — along with fruits and vegetables — will be provided to families on Fridays.

No registration or identification is required to obtain the free meals, the city said.

