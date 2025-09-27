Kitten rescued stuck in Aurora ice machine, police say

A 4-month-old kitten was rescued from an ice machine in suburban Aurora.

The kitten had gotten wedged behind a large ice machine at the Amstar gas station on Hill Avenue, according to a Facebook post from Friday by the Aurora Police Department.

With the station clerk’s permission, officers had to move more than 1,000 pounds of ice to help free the trapped kitten.

The kitten was rescued unharmed and turned over to Aurora Animal Care and Control to be reunited with its owner or placed for adoption.

Animal control named the kitten Cadence. He’ll be made available for adoption after being neutered and vaccinated.

Those interested in adoption can check out Cadence and other animals looking for homes at 24petconnect.com.