Aurora man arrested on child pornography charges

An Aurora man has been arrested after police say they found him to be in possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 18, Aurora police searched the home of 46-year-old Jose Chavez-Valdez in the 700 block of E. New York St. The search came after an investigation of online activity involving child sexual exploitation.

Inside the home, police say they recovered several electronic devices that contained child pornographic media.

Chavez-Valdez was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

"Crimes involving child exploitation are reprehensible, and we will use every available resource to investigate those who engage in such activities," said Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross.

Chavez-Valdez was transferred to the Kane County Jail on Dec. 19.