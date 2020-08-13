Aurora man arrested on child porn charges

article

An Aurora man faces 10 counts of child pornography possession following a weeks-long investigation in the western suburb.

Police allegedly recovered child pornography from digital devices in the home of Carl H. Witt, 57, in the 400 block of Weston Avenue, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

He was booked into Kane County Jail on Wednesday, according to county records.

Court information was not immediately available.