Aurora man beat baby girl after asking mother if he was really the father: officials

A west suburban man was found guilty Tuesday of severely beating an infant girl after questioning whether he was really the father of the child.

On Jan. 10, 2021, officials say Brian Clemente and his girlfriend were at their Aurora home with their two young children.

Clemente was intoxicated and angry after he discovered his girlfriend was romantically involved with someone else, officials said. The 28-year-old asked his girlfriend multiple times whether he was the father of their 2-month-old daughter.

After the girlfriend went to bed, officials say Clemente took the 2-month-old girl from the bedroom and severely beat and kicked her.

The child continues to recover from the incident, and doctors don't know whether she will ever fully recover.

Clemente waived his right to a jury trial, and Judge John A. Barsanti found the 28-year-old guilty of aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm.

Brian Clemente | Kane County State's Attorney's Office

Clemente is set to appear in court again on July 21, where he will be sentenced. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

"Mr. Clemente failed at his most important responsibility, which was to care for his vulnerable children. This infant depended on him to keep her safe, and not only did he let her down, he egregiously inflicted injuries that were so severe she might never recover from them," said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta.

Clemente remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.