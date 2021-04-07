Aurora man charged after firing gun into girlfriend's car

article

Bond has been set at $500,000 for an Aurora man accused of firing a gun into the back of his girlfriend's unoccupied vehicle.

Elyas Taha, 29, has been charged with one count of armed violence, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated domestic battery - strangulation.

On March 25, 2021, at about 9:09 a.m., Aurora police responded to a call of shots fired on the 2600 block of Country Oaks Court.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said Taha and his girlfriend allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Taha reportedly hit his victim several times and choked her for about 15 seconds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Authorities also said that after releasing his girlfriend, Taha fired two shots into the driver's side taillight of her car and one into the driver's side of the back bumper while she was standing next to the driver’s side of the car.

Advertisement

Taha fled the scene on foot.

Aurora police arrived at the scene 20 minutes later, found Taha in the neighborhood and took him into custody.

"It is alleged that after physically assaulting his girlfriend, Mr. Taha fired a Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun into her vehicle before fleeing the scene," Berlin said. "Thankfully, no one was struck by a ricocheting bullet and injured or killed. I would like to commend the Aurora Police Department for their quick response and apprehension of the defendant in this case. I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Miner and Kathleen Rowe for their efforts in preparing a strong case against Mr. Taha."

Taha’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 13 for arraignment.