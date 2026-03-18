Aurora man charged with child exploitation offenses following online investigation

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The Brief An Aurora man is charged with multiple felonies involving alleged possession of child sexual abuse material and online solicitation of a minor. Police say he communicated with someone he believed was 13 and discussed a sexual act. He remains in custody and is due in court in April.



A suburban Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies after an investigation uncovered the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

Michael Orozco, 25, was taken into custody on March 4 after Aurora police obtained an arrest warrant.

The backstory:

Police said the investigation began on Jan. 6 when detectives interviewed Orozco regarding online conversations with someone he believed to be 13 years old. During those exchanges, investigators alleged Orozco discussed engaging in a sexual act with the minor.

A search of Orozco's electronic devices led to the discovery of child sexual abuse materials.

Orozco, of the 400 block of South Union Street, was charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material involving a child under 13, four counts involving a minor under 18, as well as charges of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming.

What they're saying:

"This investigation represents some of the most important work our detectives do," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "Protecting children from exploitation — whether online or in our community — is a responsibility we take very seriously."

What's next:

Orozco is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center ahead of his next court appearance on April 10.