Aurora man charged with having child sexual abuse material

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The Brief Illinois State Police arrested a 32-year-old Aurora man on three felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The investigation began after an online tip was received in June 2025 and led to a search of his home in May 2026. He was arrested May 28 and remains in the DuPage County Jail awaiting a court appearance.



An Aurora man has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material following a nearly yearlong investigation.

What we know:

Andrew Dunlop III, 32, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 3 felony.

The investigation began in June 2025 after Illinois State Police received an online tip regarding the suspected possession of child sexual abuse material in DuPage County. Agents launched an extensive investigation that ultimately identified Dunlop as the suspect.

On May 7, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dunlop’s residence in the 2000 block of Waters Edge Circle in Aurora.

Dunlop was arrested on May 28 and is being held at the DuPage County Jail pending his first court appearance.