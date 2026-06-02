Aurora man charged with having child sexual abuse material
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material following a nearly yearlong investigation.
What we know:
Andrew Dunlop III, 32, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 3 felony.
The investigation began in June 2025 after Illinois State Police received an online tip regarding the suspected possession of child sexual abuse material in DuPage County. Agents launched an extensive investigation that ultimately identified Dunlop as the suspect.
On May 7, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dunlop’s residence in the 2000 block of Waters Edge Circle in Aurora.
Dunlop was arrested on May 28 and is being held at the DuPage County Jail pending his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.