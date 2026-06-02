Jeep crashes into suburban Chicago home

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cary Fire Protection District)

The Brief A vehicle crashed into the front of an occupied home Monday evening in unincorporated Cary. Three people inside the house and two people in the vehicle were not seriously injured. The home was deemed unsafe to occupy, and the Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.



Four residents were displaced Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into an occupied home in unincorporated Cary.

Car crashes into Cary home

The backstory:

Firefighters and paramedics responded around 5:34 p.m. to the 2500 block of Oakdale Terrace following reports of a vehicle that had struck a residence.

When crews arrived, they found a passenger vehicle lodged in the front of the home, causing minor structural damage and intrusion into the building. Emergency responders quickly confirmed that all occupants had safely exited the residence.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash. Authorities said none of them were injured.

The two people inside the vehicle were evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries but declined transportation to a hospital and refused additional medical treatment.

While firefighters assessed the occupants, additional crews inspected the home for structural damage and worked to secure the area.

Following the inspection, officials determined the residence was unsafe to occupy until further evaluations and repairs can be completed.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the four displaced residents with temporary lodging and other immediate needs.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities have not released information regarding a possible cause.