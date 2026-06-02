Video shows burglars breaking into popular Chicago sweet shop

The Brief Three people broke into Borinken Cakes in Archer Heights early Tuesday. The suspects shattered a front window, entered the business and stole a cash register. The incident was captured on surveillance video.



Three people broke into a popular Southwest Side bakery overnight and stole a cash register, according to Chicago police.

Borinken Cakes burglary

The backstory:

The break-in happened around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday at Borinken Cakes on South Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said three male offenders broke the front glass window of the sweet shop and entered the store. They then removed a cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video shared by the business shows the suspects running through the shop during the burglary.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the Puerto Rican bakery said, "We will open today… we need all the support to replace the damage… thank you for always being there…"

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.