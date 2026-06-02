Video shows burglars breaking into popular Chicago sweet shop
CHICAGO - Three people broke into a popular Southwest Side bakery overnight and stole a cash register, according to Chicago police.
Borinken Cakes burglary
The backstory:
The break-in happened around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday at Borinken Cakes on South Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.
Police said three male offenders broke the front glass window of the sweet shop and entered the store. They then removed a cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Surveillance video shared by the business shows the suspects running through the shop during the burglary.
What they're saying:
In a social media post, the Puerto Rican bakery said, "We will open today… we need all the support to replace the damage… thank you for always being there…"
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and the owner of Borinken Cakes.