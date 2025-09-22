Aurora man charged after home invasion, attack and police chase

The Brief Aurora police arrested 26-year-old Nimai Fernandez-Oropeza on Sept. 15 after he entered a home and attacked a woman and boy. Police say he fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a chase before being taken into custody about 30 minutes later. He faces felony charges including home invasion, criminal trespass and aggravated fleeing, as well as several misdemeanors and traffic offenses.



A 26-year-old Aurora man was arrested after entering a home, attacking a woman and kid, and leading officers on a chase last week, according to police.

What we know:

Aurora police said the incident began around 11:13 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers responded to a report of domestic violence and learned that a man, identified as Nimai Fernandez-Oropeza, had unlawfully entered a home.

According to police, Fernandez-Oropeza battered a woman inside and struck a boy who tried to stop him. He also damaged property before leaving in a black Dodge Durango.

Aurora officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but say Fernandez-Oropeza fled recklessly. The chase was called off for public safety. Another jurisdiction also tried to stop the SUV before calling it off.

About 30 minutes later, Aurora officers say they found the Durango near Andover Lane and Middlebury Drive, where Fernandez-Oropeza was arrested without further incident.

Nimai Fernandez-Oropeza | APD

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office approved multiple charges against Fernandez-Oropeza, including:

Home invasion (Class X felony)

Criminal trespass to residence (Class 4 felony)

Two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding (Class 4 felonies)

Four counts of domestic battery (Class A misdemeanors)

Interfering with the reporting of domestic violence (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal damage to property (Class A misdemeanor)

Multiple traffic offenses, including speeding, improper passing and disobeying traffic signals

What they're saying:

"This was a dangerous and violent situation that escalated quickly and put a family at serious risk," Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in a statement. "Our officers acted decisively to identify the suspect, coordinate with surrounding agencies, and bring him into custody safely. I want to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and our officers for their persistence in tracking this offender down."

What's next:

Aurora police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.