Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021.

Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed.

One person was killed and another was injured on I-94 near 95th Street just after 4 a.m. on July 4, 2021.

Police say a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan when it rear-ended another car causing it to roll multiple times.

Giovanni Adams (ISP)

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene.

A passenger of the car that was hit was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

ISP investigators identified Adams as the driver of the Jeep. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Adams was in court on Wednesday and was given a $350,000 bond, 10 % to apply.

There is no further information at this time.