Aurora man charged with robbing woman of her purse in Addison

An Aurora man is accused of robbing a woman of her purse at a suburban gas station on Tuesday.

Around 12:17 p.m., Addison police officers responded to a call of a robbery at a Shell gas station at 251 North Rohlwing Road.

Police say 37-year-old Marcos Aguirre – while wearing a white face covering – approached a woman who was exiting the gas station and took her purse, which contained about $800. He then fled the scene.

Police found Aguirre about nine hours later on Medinah Road, and he was taken into custody.

He appeared in court on Thursday and received a bond of $200,000.

Marcos Aguirre | DuPage County State's Attorney

He was charged with one count of robbery.

Aguirre was already out on bond facing one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

"It is alleged that Mr. Aguirre, while out on bond, robbed a woman of her purse, which contained approximately $800," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County. The quick arrest of the defendant in this case demonstrates DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to public safety and the rule of law."

At Thursday's hearing, the judge revoked Aguirre’s bail in the fleeing and eluding case.

His next court appearance will be Aug. 22.