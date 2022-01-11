Aurora man charged with murder after allegedly shooting 32-year-old man multiple times

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of an Aurora man that occurred last year.

Prosecutors allege that on Jan. 15, 2021, Daniel Aquirre, of Aurora, was a passenger in a car that traveled to the 300 block of South Spencer Street.

He allegedly exited the car and fired multiple shots at 32-year-old Fernando Carapia.

Carapia died as a result of the shooting.

Aquirre has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

He is currently in custody at the Kane County Jail, and his bail is set at $1 million.

Aquirre's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.

If anyone has any additional information about this case, you are asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.