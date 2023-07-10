Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting child he knew

An Aurora man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child for more than a decade.

Prosecutors say that between June 2005 and June 2017, Lewis Richardson had sexual contact with the female victim who was younger than 13 years old and whom he knew.

Richardson faces a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender.

Lewis Richardson | Provided

"I’m proud of this victim for the courage she showed in confronting her abuser and telling her story, and I’m grateful to her for the trust she showed in us," said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers.

Richardson's bond was revoked upon his conviction, and he's currently being held at the Kane County Jail. The 63-year-old's court date for sentencing is set for Sept. 1.