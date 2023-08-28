Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting victim he knew

article

An Aurora man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child for nearly three years.

David R. Arevalo Estrada, 30, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Between 2013 and 2016, prosecutors say Arevalo Estrada sexually assaulted a victim he knew who was younger than 13 years old.

He has been free on a $25,000 bond, however, he was taken into custody upon his conviction.

"I am grateful to this victim for her courage and perseverance, and for trusting us once she disclosed the sexual assaults. It was nearly a decade from the time the abuse started until this case was resolved. Although the wait was frustrating at times, the victim’s family remained patient and appreciative, and I thank them for that," said Assistant State's Attorney Stacey Wittman.

Arevalo Estrada's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18 for sentencing. He faces a minimum sentence of 12 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Additionally, he must register for life as a sexual offender.