Aurora man gets 11 years for running over ex-girlfriend's mom following breakup

A 21-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend’s mom with a car after an argument outside a home in the western suburb.

Jordi Nieto, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery in connection to the June 25, 2019, incident, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Nieto ran over his ex-girlfriends’s mother after Nieto followed the daughter home and her mother confronted him in the street. The mother suffered a fractured knee, heel and ankle and continues to receive physical therapy for the injuries.

Nieto was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution for medical costs, prosecutors said. Nieto, who received credit for 364 days already spent in Kane County Jail, must serve 85% of his sentence before release.