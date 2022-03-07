Aurora man gets 5 years in prison for throwing explosive device into Naperville restaurant

An Aurora man learned his fate last week after damaging a suburban restaurant with an explosive device nearly two years ago.

On June 1, 2020, Diego Vargas threw a lit explosive device through the window of Egg Harbor Café in suburban Naperville, prosecutors said.

The restaurant was closed at the time and no injuries to any person were sustained.

In addition to the restaurant incident, Vargas just the night before attempted to steal cash from an ATM in Aurora by striking the machine with a baseball bat and metal pole from a street sign, according to prosecutors. He was unsuccessful in getting any money.

On Thursday, the US judge in Chicago sentenced 27-year-old Vargas to five years in federal prison.