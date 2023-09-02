Aurora man gets 6 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

article

A suburban man was sentenced to six years in prison after a crash that killed a passenger in 2020.

The Kane County State's Attorney says Gustavo Gutierrez Aguilar, 38, was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .206 percent when he struck a tree leaving a passenger in the car dead.

On Dec. 13, 2020 at about 6 p.m., Gutierrez Aguilar was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang near Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Aurora Township when the car struck a tree.

Lazaro Rosas-Garcia, 29, a front-seat passenger, was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Gutierrez Aguilar pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death on May 18, 2023.

His sentencing was announced Friday.

Gutierrez Aguilar will receive credit for 988 days served in the Kane County jail.