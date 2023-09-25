Aurora man sentenced for sexually abusing child for nearly 7 years

article

An Aurora man has been sentenced to jail after sexually abusing a victim for nearly seven years.

Martin Zaca, 48, pled guilty this week to the offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Between January 2005 and December 2011, prosecutors say Zaca sexually abused a victim whom he knew.

The victim was younger than 13 years old.

Zaca was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Additionally, he will have to register for life as a sexual offender.

Zaca is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and receives credit for 504 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $200,000 bail.