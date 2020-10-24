Aurora man sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting child

A 37-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Rogelio Gaona Garcia was found guilty of sexually assaulting a person who was younger than 17-years-old between 2011 and 2018, the Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney said.

In addition to his prison term, Garcia must register for life as a sexual offender, prosecutors said. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.