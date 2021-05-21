Aurora man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting victim multiple times since 2007

article

A 44-year-old Aurora man agreed to a sentence of 18 years' imprisonment on Thursday for sexually assaulting a victim multiple times between the years of 2007 and 2019.

Oscar Rojas plead guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Schmidt stated in court that multiple times between 2007 and 2019 Rojas sexually assaulted the victim.

Rojas knew the victim, who was younger than 13-years-old when the assaults started, authorities said.

Rojas will also have to register for life as a sexual offender.

Rojas must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

He has received credit for 707 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $175,000 bail.