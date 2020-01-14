Aurora man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

article

An Aurora man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

In addition to his prison term, Enrique Arce, 36 of Aurora, must register for life as a sexual offender, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Between March 2018 and August 2018, Arce sexually assaulted the victim, who he knew and was younger than 13-years-old, Kane County assistant state’s attorney Sarah Seberger said in court.

Arce remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he has been since he was arrest in lien of $1 million bail, the attorney’s office said.

“Mr. Arce is a child predator who took advantage of a young child for selfish purposes. He’s going to prison where he belongs and where he no longer will be a danger to children,” Kane County state’s attorney Joe McMahon said.

Arce must serve at least 85% of his sentence.